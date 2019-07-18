January 22, 1924 ~ July 14, 2019
Lewis Ray Child, 95, passed away peacefully in his home on July 14, 2019. He was born January 22, 1924 to John William and Sarah Mitchell Child in Clinton, Utah.
After graduating from Davis High school, he attended Weber State College for one year before enlisting in the Air Force in 1943, where he became a fighter pilot, serving in Texas and Japan.
He married Elaine Rundquist on October 1, 1944, when he was on military leave; they later solemnized their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple. After leaving the military in 1948, Lewis continued his education at the University of Utah where he graduated, in 1950, with a degree in business. He opened an accounting firm in Ogden, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1988.
A very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings during his life including Bishop, High Councilor, Stake President and Patriarch. He and Elaine served two LDS missions: Philippines Baguio and New York Rochester. He also served his community in the Kiwanis Club of Ogden and as the first president of the Roy Jaycees.
He loved great books, good music, and was an excellent musician. He played the French horn, the trumpet, led the ward choir, and initiated the production of several cantatas and classic theater productions. He also enjoyed the outdoors, whether playing softball, golfing, fishing, or camping. But his greatest enjoyment came in quietly sitting-and smiling-as his children and grandchildren gathered around him to share their lives. He will be greatly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years; five children and their spouses: David Child (Jacqui), Christine Caldwell (Ted), Michael Child (Kristine), Lon Child (Patti), and Lisa Holmes (Scott); 22 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Shirley Kirkman. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Arvel, Elmer, Vern, and Melvin; granddaughter, Elizabeth, and three great-grandchildren: Aaron, Gray, and Quincie.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00- 7:30 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 AM at the Roy 1st Ward LDS Chapel (5850 South 2575 West). Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.
