Lewis Sterling Jensen -^ a DEVOTED husband, a GREAT dad, a LOVING grandpa, a PATRIOTIC Navy Seabee, a REAL cowboy, a SCHOLAR of random and useless facts, a COLLECTOR of everything, a rodeo STAR, a CHAMPION poker player, and a TALENTED singer/songwriter died May 23, 2020, at the age of 78, in his home in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 24, 1942 in Ogden, Utah, to Wilford August and Melba Aloha (Little) Jensen. He graduated from Weber High School, and he worked many different occupations including: Ranch-hand (Washington), Jockey (Utah), Air Force Pattern Maker (HAFB, UT), building houses (Utah and Idaho), Realtor (Utah), Horse Trainer, Farmer, Dog Catcher & Councilman (Farr West, UT), and Naval Seabee (Worldwide). He was a member of the LDS church.
Lewis was a cowboy from the beginning to end. He was happiest on horseback, and in his last years behind the wheel of his razor. The great outdoors was his heaven on earth. He loved rodeos, westerns, classic country music, and classical movies. He was into Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Saltwater Taffy, and Junior Mints.
Yeah, Lew had health issues and we all said he had nine lives. He spent the last 20 years in and out of the hospital, doctor's offices, and in recovery. He did not complain^. MUCH. Each time he had a setback - he would surprise us all with his will to fight and his ability to bounce right back. It made this time especially hard when we expected the same.
Lewis married his soulmate, Shauna Lee Olsen, 58 years ago on April 26, 1962. They had three children (Sheli Lynn Pebley, Kirt Lewis Jensen, Jennifer (Rob) Van Canneyt), five FANTASTIC grand-children (Brody (Marci) Kranendonk, Tristin Kranendonk, Justin Gary Olson, Gavin Wilford Olson, Cayden J Olson). He also had seven TERRIFIC great-grand-children that brought him immense joy and laughter ((Ethan, Miley, Hunter, Tyzek, and Wyatt Kranendonk), Tesla Kranendonk, and Evangaline Olson).
He loved and missed those who went before him; his parents, his brother, and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in West Point, UT at 45 N 3000 W on June 6 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate or antibullyingcoali tion.org/give in honor of Lewis Jensen or Serenidy Proctor (#love likeseren)