October 25, 1938 ~ June 23, 2020
Lewis Thayle Wakefield, 81, passed away June 23, 2020, from an accidental fall from a ladder while trimming trees in his yard.
Thayle was born October 25, 1938, in Ogden, Utah to Lewis Edgar and Ada Wangsgard Wakefield. He was the eldest of six children. He was educated in Davis County: Layton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High, and graduated from Davis High in 1956. Later he received an Associate Degree from Weber College.
Thayle enjoyed his younger years helping his grandfather and uncle on their farm in Huntsville during the summer. He also liked going with his dad to work as he drove a full-size semi.
After he finished his schooling, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He is a Vietnam Veteran. His Air Force service helped him get a job at H.A.F.B. as an electronic technician. He enjoyed his job so he stayed with it until he retired.
In 1977, he bought a home in North Ogden and has lived there the remainder of his life.
Thayle is survived by two sisters: LouAnn and Colleen, and three brothers: Lance, Theron, and Randy. He is also survived by two special nieces and two special nephews and their spouses: Wendy and Dan, Jill and Jim, Sam and Milena, and Andy and Tara. He also enjoyed spending time with the third generation: Kate, Abram, Ollie, Mae, Emilia, Andrea, and Anna.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus, a private graveside service was held July 2, 2020.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
