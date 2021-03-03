Lila Carolyn Lockhart Thomas
July 12, 1924 ~ February 21, 2021
Lila Carolyn Lockhart Thomas was born to William Andrew Lockhart and Hilma Vesterberg Lockhart on July 12th, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri. Carolyn left her earthly existence on February 21st, 2021 at the home of her daughter Carol Campbell who lovingly cared for her during her past few years of life.
Carolyn grew up in Kansas and Colorado, she graduated from South High School in Denver, Colorado. Carolyn met Jack Herman Thomas at Buckley Field where they both were employed; on March 20th, 1946, they were married in Denver. Carolyn and Jack moved to Ogden, Utah where they had one daughter Carol Anne, and a son, Jack.
Carolyn worked at Defense Depot of Ogden and for Hill Air Force Base as a secretary. Carolyn was a member of Eastern Star, PEO Sisterhood and The Daughters of the Nile. Carolyn and Jack spent their retirement years traveling much of the world until Jack passed away on December 29th, 2003.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Carol Anne Thomas Campbell, six grandsons and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her son Jack, her son-in-law Gary Gene Campbell, her parents and sister, Wilma Knoll, and one great-grandson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jan RN, and the many caregivers from Applegate Homecare that cared for Carolyn during the last year of her life.
An Open House will be held in Carolyn's honor on Sunday, March 7th, 2021, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street Ogden, where visitors may come from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required for attendance.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.