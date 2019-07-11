Lila Rae Rasmussen Bennett passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 8, 2019.
Lila Rae was born March 19, 1940, in Preston, Idaho, to Orlando and Sarah Rasmussen of Mink Creek, Idaho. Rae is the youngest of 15 children and grew up in Mink Creek, Idaho on a farm with her siblings. She enjoyed having many friends who often came to their farm to play games of all sorts. Rae graduated from Preston High School, where she met her lifelong sweetheart Paul Bennett. They dated for the last two years of high school and were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple three days after graduation.
Having been raised on a farm, Rae had a great love for the outdoors. You could clearly see the love for beautiful lawns and flowers around all their yards wherever they lived. Rae and Paul moved from Idaho in 1964 and have made their home in Kaysville, Utah since that time.
Rae was a hugger and made that very evident to anyone who she came in contact with. Anyone who visited her home could expect a hug and a kiss on the cheek as they entered and again as they left.
Rae's work ethic was evidence of her life on the farm and often she would recount having to ride a workhorse named "Old Socks" unloading hay into her father's barn and then graduating to a Ford tractor later as she got older.
Rae was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions throughout the years such as Relief Society President, Primary President, Librarian and visiting teacher before her health prohibited her from being active in assignments.
Family was everything to Rae. She loved the occasions that brought her children and her grandchildren together. She also loved to watch her sons and grandsons play baseball and basketball and was the loudest supporter in the stands as many referees and umpires would attest to. Rae made world famous pumpkin cookies! You would see her passing them out to the team members, the umps, her grandchildren, and any friend that stopped by. Rae was also the greatest supporter of her husband, the love of her life, Paul. They were married 61 years and they took on the world together. PB and Rae are a true life love story!
Rae is survived by her husband Paul and six children, Bryan (Kathy), South Weber; Jan (Dave) Gillett, Woods Cross; Steven (Stacy), Layton; KaeLyn Randall, Woods Cross; Michelle (Kelly) Egan, Farmington; Britney (Cody) Thompson, Syracuse; also 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She also has four living siblings, Ken Rasmussen of Syracuse; Wanda Forsgren of Gilbert, Arizona; Garland (Dixie) Rasmussen of Mink Creek, Idaho; Lois (Jerry) Larsen of Pleasant View, Utah.
Rae's testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ was evident in the way she lived her life. She was an example of love and kindness to all she came in contact with.
Special thanks to those who have given such loving home care to Rae during these past several months.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
