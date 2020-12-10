Lilia "Lillie" Sylvia Trujillo
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Lilia "Lillie" Silvia Trujillo, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec 5, 2020 due to Dementia.
Our beautiful mother began her life on April 20, 1935 in Ensenada, New Mexico, the daughter of Sergio and Felicita Fernandez Trujillo. She was raised and educated in Layton until she married our father. She resided in Clearfield for 62 years with our father where they raised nine wonderful children.
Lillie was a devoted wife and mother, she worked various jobs in her early years and was overjoyed when she opened her own day-care where she taught and provided love with many children over the years. Our mother treasured her children unconditionally; she adored each and every one of her grandchildren and all the little ones that she encountered in her life. She was a humble, giving person and she always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
She was a remarkable seamstress and loved to crochet beautiful blankets and clothes for gifts. She enjoyed quilting, painting, music and her travels to Italy and the many places she went with her children. She loved to garden and shared a love of fresh vegetables such as home grown tomatoes from her own garden, loved to preserve fruit and vegetables in her earlier years and she was the best tortilla and red chili maker you'd ever have the privilege of sharing a meal with.
She was a devout Catholic, was a faithful member of St Rose of Lima and supported the renovations of the "Old" St Rose church and helped with donations and fundraisers to build the "New" St Rose of Lima church in Layton.
Lillie is survived by her nine children, who she always said were double blessed coming from her Trujillo family and dad's family of Trujillo's, Joy (George) Dupin, Jody (Kim) Trujillo, Dino Trujillo, Ray (Julie) Trujillo, Feama (Kelly) Sleeman, Beth (Dave) Holt, Rico (Julie) Trujillo, Felina Trujillo and Sergio Trujillo, 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings Mary, Juanita, Walter, David, Clara, Val, Julee and Phyliss, her sister-in-laws, Rose Medina, Mary Trujillo, Nancy Trujillo, Bertha Berrego, and brother-in-law Lucas Trujillo.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband Jose Adolfo Trujillo, one grandson Christopher Dupin, her parents Sergio and Felicita Trujillo, her brothers Joe, Louie, Vince Trujillo, sisters Benny Valdez, Molly Tabarez, and Celia Greigo, her in-laws Lucas and Adela Trujillo, Leo, Pete, Eppie, Jose F. Trujillo, Melly Archuleta, Emma Sisneros and Vice Esquibel.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 State St, Clearfield, Utah. Due to COVID, social distancing practices and wearing of masks will be followed at the gravesite, and there will be no visitation/viewing prior to burial.
The family would like to thank those who never forgot our mother in her last years with a kind visit or sweet phone call. Lillie's children and grandchildren would also like to give a very heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Lotus Park Memory Care who took such loving care of our mother, CNA's: Shaylyn, McKenna, Whitney, Ashleigh, Cali and Avery, who were angels of mercy, her Hospice nurse Bree and Resident Care Coordinator Tanna for your kindness and care for Lillie through the many stages of her Dementia.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.