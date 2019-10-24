Lillian Abeyta Leon

November 29, 1938 ~ October 19, 2019
Lillian Leon wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019.
She was born November 29, 1938, in Edith, Colorado, a daughter of Jacinto and Helen Perea Abeyta.
On June 3, 1962, Lillian married the love of her life, Gabriel Joseph Leon in Ogden, UT. They were married 57 wonderful years and were blessed with two children, Kenneth and Danny, daughter-in-law, Susan and two grandkids Amanda and Benjamin Leon who she enjoyed spending time with.
Lillian also enjoyed cleaning everything and anything. She loved to spend most of her time outside, especially going camping. Lillian was an amazing cook and made the best homemade tortillas, she also enjoyed watching the Utah Jazz. Lillian loved Jesus and would read her bible and pray daily for all her family and friends.
She was a member of Assembly of God church.
Lillian is also survived by her two brothers, Larry (Kiok) Abeyta, West Haven; Nimrod Abeyta, Layton; sister, Ruth (Albert) Romero, Roy; and sister-in-law Ellie Abeyta; West Haven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Phil and Conrad Abeyta.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Northview Church, 3615 Highway 126, Farr West, UT, 84404
Family and friends may visit on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: