Lillian Elfriede Kuehne Deters

August 31, 1931 ~ October 15, 2019
Our sweet mother Lillian Elfreide Kuehne Deters entered into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, due to the effects of Alzheimer's on October 15, 2019, in Brigham City, UT at the Mission at Maple Springs Skilled Nursing and Rehab Home.
The oldest of six children, Lillian was born on August 31, 1931, in New York City, New York to Erich and Elfriede Kuehne. She later moved to Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. On April 27, 1950, Lillian and John Fred Deters were happily married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised 10 beautiful children.
Mother was blessed with a beautiful talent for sewing. As a seamstress, she shared this joy with those in the valley and especially her family. She created anywhere from wedding dresses, formal wear, dance costumes and everyday clothing, including her own wedding dress at the age of 18.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the community. She had a rich love for traveling, especially Germany. She worked at Buttons & Bolts in Tremonton for over thirty years. Lillian had a great love for fabric.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Jeanette) Deters; Kathy (Rod-deceased) Wilks; Rick (Devonne) Deters; Sue (Bill) Jones; Colleen (Brian) Hales; Jeff (Mindy) Deters; and Ross (Linda) Deters; 36 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren; as well as four brothers: Wayne, Ray, Lynn, and Ronald; and one sister: Sharon. She will be loved and missed by all.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three children: Kevin, Scott, Kimberly; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The past nine years, Lillian was lovingly cared for by the staff of Mission at Maple Springs and the Bear River Valley Care Center. The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice as well as each and everyone of the aides, nurses, doctors and other professionals who helped her through those years.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton. A viewing will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at: