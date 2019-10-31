July 1, 1922 ~ October 26, 2019
Lillian Olsen Stauffer, 97, of Hooper Utah, peacefully returned to our Father in Heaven, October 26, 2019, at her home. Lillian was born in Ogden Utah, July 1, 1922, to Hans Peter Olsen and Gudrun Frederikke Kristine Christensen.
She graduated from Ogden High School. She married her sweetheart, Joseph F. Stauffer, August 3, 1942, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Together they had seven children, 19 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a long time resident of Hooper, she also lived in Mesa AZ, Ajo AZ, and Roy UT, where she was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Lillian served in many positions throughout her life including three full time missions for the church with her husband.
She worked several jobs but they were mainly to support her sewing addiction. All of her sons wore homemade shirts and the girls wore beautiful homemade dresses. She loved to do crafts and especially painting and we all have pictures hanging in our homes.
Lillian is survived by one sister Esther Adams (Norman deceased) Mesa AZ, and six children Joan Kreider (Clyde deceased) Hooper Utah, Joseph P Stauffer (Reggie) Idaho Falls Idaho, Robert F. Stauffer (Grace) Taylor Utah, Kenneth B. Stauffer (Janet) Hooper Utah, Kristine G. Stauffer (Kathy Stoker) Apple Valley Utah, Joy L. Starks (Chauncey) Ogden Utah.
Lillian was preceded in death by Husband Joseph F. Stauffer, one daughter Lillian A. Stauffer, Brother Ivan P. Olsen (Ruth) Sisters, Betty Jane Butler (Bill), Marry Ann Hubbard (Grant).
Friends and family may attend a viewing November 1, 2019, at the Hooper Homestead Ward, 5375 W. 5900 S. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral services will be held at the same location, November 2, 2019, with a viewing beginning at 12:00 a.m., and the funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hooper Cemetery.
The family of Lillian Olsen Stauffer wishes to thank Summit Hospice and Serenicare Funeral homes for their loving care and Kindness. Very special thanks to Joan Kreider for her loving care giving and friendship for the past 20 yrs. to our sweet mother.