Lillian P. Medina
March 12, 1921 ~ August 27, 2020
Our Medina matriarch Lillian P. Medina 99 passed away peacefully August 27,2020 surrounded by her family. Our beautiful mother was born March 12, 1921, in Walsenbuerg, Colorado to Samuel and Agustina Galvan Pancheco.
On November 25, 1939 she married Phillip P. Medina the love of her life. She had many skills in her long rewarding life, including working for Weber State College, Bon Marche, ZCMI and was proud of being very active with Ogden City community Action; for which she was recognized with numerous awards. Her care, concerns and the want to fulfill the needs of the less fortunate was unmatched. She was not only an intricate part of the community at which she resided for 76 years in the house her husband built; she was the vital piece that held six generations together.
Our mother was the happiest sitting outside surrounded by her ginormous family, watching the grandkids run around, listening to loud Mexican music, dancing at weddings, sewing and telling stories. She loved company and enjoyed the laughter that filled her house more times than not.
She was a master at all she did, her sewing skills were a testament for a craft she loved. She hand made all her daughters and daughter-in laws wedding dresses with love and detail so surreal. Anyone else that would seek her out for the special one of a kind dress for their special occasion, was never disappointed. Their dress was impeccable, uncannily similar to the angel that made it. If you didn't see our mother in something sequins or flashy, we would question how she was feeling that day. Her personality and love for life was just as vibrant as her clothing.
Our mother and father were married for 67 blessed years, full of everlasting love, devotion, and adventures. From this union our family was created with five boys and five girls.
She is survived by six generations and her children Jimmy F. (Esther) Medina, John (Stefla) Medina, George Medina, Linda (Art) Fraga, Virginia Medina, Leroy Medina, Shirley (Rueben) Lovato, Frank Medina and Susan Medina. From these 9 children our father and mother were blessed with 36 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, 82 great-great grandchildren and nine great-great-great grandchildren.
Our mother is preceded in death by her husband Phillip of 67 years, daughter Virginia Lillian, one great grandson, three great granddaughters, one great-great granddaughter and all her siblings.
Please respect our wishes while attending our mothers viewing & funeral and wear your mask at all times and practice safe social distancing. A viewing will be held Friday, September 4th at Myers of Ogden from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Saint Mary's, mass will be held at 11 a.m. Following mass, a procession to lay our sweet mother to rest, at Ogden city cemetery. A celebration of life for Lillian will be held at a later date, due to Covid 19.