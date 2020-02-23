February 8, 1943 ~ February 18, 2020
Linda Adele Baird McMillen, 77, passed away on February 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family and favorite sister. She was born on February 8, 1943, to Clyde and Melva Baird in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ben Lomond High School.
Linda married Lew McMillen. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and family gatherings. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching them play sports and in their school performances.
Linda always kept a clean house, making sure all housework was done by 9:00 a.m. each day.
Linda is survived by her husband Lew; son Byl (Steve); daughter Cindy (Keith); son Michael (Melanie); brother Mike (Cathy); sister Elaine (Steven); grandchildren: Jake, Chase, Riley, Marley; and great-grandchildren: AJ and Jax; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Melva Baird.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
