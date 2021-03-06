Linda Brown
1949 - 2021
Linda Ann Brown recently passed through the veil due to severe complications from diabetes. Linda Ann Hebdon Garr Brown was born on 8 April 1949 to goodly parents, Asa Hebdon (Afton, Wyoming) and Elveda Sarah Clark Hebdon Larson (West Weber, Utah). All of Linda's ancestors came from Pioneer stock either from England or Wales. Linda was the favorite sister of siblings Floyd E. Hebdon & Earl D. Hebdon. After Linda's father's passing she was blessed with a step-father, Earl Floyd Larsen, the man that her children would know as Grandpa.
At a young age Linda started her years of volunteering. She was a Pink Lady (Candy Striper) at both St. Benedict's (Ogden Regional) & Dee (McKay-Dee Hospital). Linda started the DUP Handcart Camp (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) in the 80's and was Captain over & over for many years. She also belonged to the International Training in Communication (ITC) Organization and was President of both the RHETTS & the QUEST Clubs more than once. Linda did volunteer counseling at MOWEDA Youth Center & also the Grieving Children Due to Loss Organization. She loved children & her heart ached for those that were not in good situations. She served on the Federal Women's Committee, the American Indian Alaskan Native Program and was the President of the STARS (Students & Teachers for the Advancement of Reading) all at Hill AFB. Linda enjoyed helping & visiting new & old friends. She volunteered many times at the Ogden Rescue Mission in a variety of capacities. Her first calling was when she was in M.I.A. (Young Women) and was called to play the piano for the Primary Sharing time.
Besides a variety of church callings, she played the organ for many years in the Ogden Temple. After the remodel, she answered the temple phone and then became an Ordinance Worker 2 days a week for 3 years. She served a mission to the Sandhills of Nebraska on a cattle ranch with her husband Dennis.
She loved BOOKS! her family, friends, and this beautiful world our Lord & Savior created just for our enjoyment and prosperity. Linda was also known for her beautiful pictures. Often you could see her stop just about anywhere when the lighting was just right to take the perfect snapshot! Linda made numerous afghans, receiving blankets with bibs and a few quilts just to prove she could do that too.
Linda's favorite pastime was with family & friends. She loved to bake, can jams and fruit & have the family over for dinner. Her friends were numerous & meant a lot to her. She loved each one, especially the group "Girls of Ben Lomond Class of 1967" (53 years ago -WOW!) who met once a month for lunch for many years to just "catch up". Most of her life mom worked 2 jobs. Some of those were selling Tupperware, Tri-Chem, Creative Circle, Princess House Crystal, Royal American Foods, & Pampered Chef. Most of these were because she could earn the products that she couldn't afford to buy. She also worked jobs at Lady Bug Realty, NICE Corp. the Lion's Den as a hostess, the Delta Center as a guide (so she could be there for the NBA Playoffs) and their other events. In her "spare time" she baked & decorated up to 7 birthday cakes or 1 to 2 wedding cakes per week after working at Hill AFB full time. Mom started her career at Defense Depot Ogden, 2 weeks after graduating high school.
Lots of love to our sister, April Matthews, who lovingly & attentively took care of our mother for several months as her mortal body deteriorated. Love & special thanks to our brother, Rick Garr, who helped in other important ways.
Special thanks to Kathy Opheikens, Carol Everts, Francine Rice, Diane Watson, Sue Minor Hare, Jeanne Heinz Wilson & Whitney Savage Stanger, Dolores Jasmer, Pam Albrecht, Dr. Scott Moulton & Dr. Kyle Eliason. Also, my F-16 Hill AFB boys who made the last few years of my career a real joy. They treated me with such respect, affection & tolerance: Dennis Smith, Scotty Kendell, Steve Sparrow, "Uncle Bobbie", Harold Lanier, Rick Painter & Mike Kowalsky & also others that I cannot remember their names just now. I Love You All!
Survived by her sons Richard R. (Cara) Garr, Daniel H. (Lindsay) Garr; daughters April Ann (Brad) Matthews & Autumn M. (Wes Watkins) Garr; one brother Floyd E. (DeLynne) Hebdon and one sister, Betty Jean Melton; sixteen grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way (Ha Ha! I get to hold them first!) also, 19 step-grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews I have had the privilege of not only being their aunt, but their friend.
Deceased siblings: Ernest A. Hebdon, Mary Hebdon Peterson, Earl D. Hebdon, Carl J. Hebdon and baby Hebdon (brother).
Ex-husbands are Richard V. Garr and Dennis J. Brown. Love to my 7 step-children - Bradley R. (Katherine) Brown, Brian (Cindy) Brown, Matthew T. (Kim) Brown, & Michael D. Brown, Steven Brown (deceased), Lesa Denise (Chris) Cook & Michelle (Jesse) Miller.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints Humanitarian or Temple Fund.
I want to thank all my friends & family from the bottom of my heart, liver, lungs & kidneys. Thank you to my 4 wonderful children. They all loved and supported me and were there every step of the way when I needed them so badly. I love you so much! You are shining examples & great comforters. No one could ask for more. Until we meet again!