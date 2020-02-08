Linda Coy Lewis

April 5, 1953 ~ February 5, 2020
Linda returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on February 5, 2020. Linda gave birth to five beautiful boys: Eric (Stephanie) Lewis, Gordon (Karin) Lewis, Riley Lewis, Trevor Lewis and Kyle Fairchild. Linda was a free spirit and liked to have fun. She enjoyed arts and crafts and putting puzzles together.
Linda loved having her family near. For the past 15+ years Linda's health was declining so she lived in assisted living and nursing homes. Oh, how she loved visits from her children and grandchildren.
Linda never complained and always had a smile on her face. She loved Harley Davidson's and the color purple. One of her requests was to be buried in a nice purple dress and have purple flowers.
Linda has ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dee Wilson Coy (Fern) and Edna Coy.
She is survived by one sister, Grace Coy Fernlund and one brother Frank (Pauline) Coy.
Linda loved her sons fiercely. She will be greatly missed but we know she is on to better things.
We will miss you, Mom!
Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ^ 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403 with a viewing one hour prior.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: