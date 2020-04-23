September 5, 1945 ~ April 17, 2020
Linda Faye Alton Talbot 74 passed away on April 17, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born September 5, 1945, to Parlie and Barbara Alton in Ogden, Utah. She married Paul E. Talbot on June 4, 1966, in Elko, Nevada.
Linda was raised in Ogden, Utah; She attended Ogden High and Stevens Henager College. Paul and Linda met on a blind date. After a brief courtship, they eloped. She always described their relationship as being "Sympatico."
They had two daughters: Shaunna and Brenda. Shaunna was born with a disability but was raised without one. Linda made sure Shaunna was afforded all opportunities available to her.
Linda worked at The Blue Onion as a carhop, the I.R.S., and Hill Air Force Base. While on base, she ran many fundraisers to help those in need. Focusing greatly on the Sub for Santa program. She received many awards for her cost savings and efficiency ideas. She retired from the Base after 22 years.
She loved working in her yard, growing plants, camping, crafting (especially doodling), sewing, cooking, cleaning, studying gems, and collecting antiques. Paul nicknamed her antique room "the junk room"^and it was forever known as such.
Her greatest joy was her grandkids, Kylie, Bryson, and Hayley Harris. Mom's motto was, "we are all in this together." Her impact on others was greatly returned.
We want to thank family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and ward members for all their love and support. We created new friendships through this diagnosis. Thank you to Utah Cancer Specialists, Dr. Stinnett, Nancy, Lisa, Deb, Nikki, and all the wonderful office staff for helping mom have more time with us and most importantly your love and care for her. Thank you to Rocky Mountain Hospice, Dr. Moreland, Sara, Whitney, Amanda, and Chaplain Todd. Your love and support helped mom to be at home where she wanted to be.
Linda is survived by daughters; Shaunna and Brenda (Kendall), her three grandchildren; Kylie (Brady), Bryson, and Hayley, one sister; Colleen and one brother; Neal (Loraine).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Talbot, and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Virus. Family and friends will be notified.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: