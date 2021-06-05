Linda Hislop Stoffers
1946 - 2021
On May 29, 2021, Linda Hislop Stoffers, 74, of Ogden, Utah reunited with her husband, Don, and their son, Ray. Linda was born on October 22, 1946, in Ogden, Utah to goodly parents:
Curtis Taylor Hislop and Jennie Wall Hislop.
Linda graduated from Ben Lomond High School (BLHS) in 1964 and shortly thereafter received her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Weber State College. On October 29, 1969, she married Don Melvin Stoffers in the Logan Temple. Together they raised four children who are all also alumni of BLHS. They enjoyed 46 loving years together before he passed away in April of 2016.
Linda was a follower of Christ. She held many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved everyone she was blessed to serve with and minster to. In their later years, Linda and Don served together on a two-year mission in the greater Ogden area.
Linda was a master teacher. She worked as a Para-Educator in Ogden City Schools for 25 years where she was awarded Classified Employee of the Year and a Pursuit of Excellence Award.
Linda was a gatherer. In her many roles of wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, 2nd mom, family historian and friend she excelled in gathering people in love. She made all feel welcomed, needed and accepted. Spending time with Linda always lifted your heart and left you feeling like you were 'her favorite'.
Linda was devoted to her immediate and extended family. She is survived by her children,
Jennilyn, Monte (Monica), Sara and Tommy; her beloved grandchildren, Marley, McClain and James; sister, Vellys Nelson; brother, Charles 'Chick' (Dianne) Hislop. She is now enjoying a joyful reunion with her parents; brother, Gary Hislop; sister, Ann Harrop; her dear husband, Don; and son, Ray Taylor Stoffers.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404 at 11am on Monday, June 7. Friends and family may also visit at the mortuary on Sunday, June 6 from 6-8pm or Monday, June 7 from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will be at the Huntsville Cemetery.
Services will be live streamed and may be viewed at the bottom of Linda's obituary page on Myers Mortuary website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to follow Linda's example and donate to one of the high school programs that blessed her kids lives: the Ben Lomond Girl's Soccer Team, Art Department, or the Yearbook Staff at www.ogdenschoolfoundation.org