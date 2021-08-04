Linda Ilene Johnston
1940 ~ 2021
Linda Ilene Johnston, age 80, passed away July 29, 2021, due to causes incident to age. Linda was born on October 11, 1940, in Brigham City, Utah, to Reed Sterling and Blythe Stone Hunsaker of Honeyville, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1958. Over the years she worked as a switchboard operator and later in different clerical positions and retired from Boeing Aerospace in 1998. She was married to Don M. Johnston on July 29, 1967, in Las Vegas, Nevada, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2019. She was married to Reed G. Hammond on September 30, 1960, in the L.D.S. Temple in Logan, Utah, who preceded her in death on March 10, 1966. Both marriages had special meaning to her. You could say she had two spouses that were the loves of her life.
Five children survive, Linda. One child of her own, Brian G. Hammond (Angela Hammond) Four children through marriage, Shanna (Fred Masters), Michele (Jeff Johnson), Gina (Ken Hamilton), Darrin D. Johnston (Susan Johnston). She currently has 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She also is survived by her brother Clark S. Hunsaker (Peggy Hunsaker), sister-in-law Donna Hunsaker married to her brother Gerald Craig Hunsaker who preceded her in death. Linda also has many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Spouse, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, Linda was the original "Wonder Woman" who prioritized the needs of three families while managing a career and somehow making it seem effortless. She always lovingly did her best to include everyone, and it was important to her to maintain family traditions. Linda was the mortar that connected us all. There was nothing that she enjoyed more than a family party, and her husband, Don, often said, "She wore grooves in the road with the many family functions she attended at Honeyville, Brigham City and Logan, Utah as well as Burley and Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and so many others. Linda was an excellent homemaker, and everyone is going to miss her famous shrimp salad and world-class pumpkin cookies. She always enjoyed camping, bowling, and games. She spent many years camping with family, close family friends, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Wherever they went, it usually involved a motorhome, motorcycles, and some laughs around the campfire. There were many trips down the west coast, National parks, and several trips to Arizona later in life when she retired.
Linda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings in Young Women's and Relief Society.
Special thanks from the family to Connie Dastrup, and Helen Trujillo for being two special friends who have been with mom since dad's passing. Also, Richard Dastrup for all the home repairs and looking after mom with any needs she had in the house.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. Friends and family may visit on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. The graveside dedication will take place at the West Point Cemetery located at 80 N 4000 W West Point, Utah.
