January 18, 1949 ~ August 14, 2019
Linda Jensen Byington, 70, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
She was born January 18, 1949, in Preston, Idaho to Russell Bryan and Elane Nessen Jensen. She was raised and educated in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Weber High School in 1967.
On August 3, 1967, Linda married Earl Dean Byington in the Logan Temple.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in Primary, Relief Society, Librarian and countless other callings.
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, puzzles and coloring.
Linda is survived by her husband, Earl Dean, Hooper; children: Brenda (Steven) Bird, Morgan; Bryan Chad (Tami) Byington, Hooper; Becky Byington, Clearfield; Darin Brad (Kristy) Byington, Clinton; Adam Blair (Lea) Byington, Hooper; and daughter-in-law, Pam Byington, Pleasant View; 18 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Patt Weese; Dennis (Connie) Jensen, Randy (Cathy) Jensen, Kevin (Jill) Jensen, and brother-in-law, Ken Jensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Deonna, son, Brent, grandson, Eric, brother, Larry, sister, Dorie, parents-in-law, Earl and Margaret Byington, sister-in-law, Connie Murphy and brother-in-law, Leon Weese.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ashby Home Health and Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Homestead Ward, 5375 South 5900 West. The family will meet with friends Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
