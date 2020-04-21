Linda June Pratt Ford

Linda was diagnosed with melanoma cancer on September 11, 2013, and fought this terrible disease fiercely for seven years until April 18, 2020, when she was called home, to be reunited with her mother and twin sister Brenda Pierce and many other loved ones.
She was born on June 2, 1947, a surprise baby five minutes after Brenda, in Safford, Arizona the daughter of Don and Millie Pratt. Soon after the family moved to Mesa, Arizona where she grew up.
On Christmas Eve of 1966, she married the love of her life John LeeRoy Ford Sr. in Mesa, Arizona. They had four children, in 1976 they relocated to Harrisville, Utah. Linda graduated from Cosmetology School, then started teaching at Weber State University. She helped establish the Cosmetology Program at the Ogden-Weber ATC.
Linda was a member of the dance establishment fondly known as "The Broad Squad". She shared her love of tap dancing with her two great-granddaughters JoJo and QoQo.
She was a member of The Redemption Church. She was a volunteer at McKay Dee Hospital. She also volunteered with the ALS community and sponsored a fund raiser, raising thousands of dollars in her sister's honor.
Linda and LeeRoy were the perfect Santa couple, they brought joy to many families for 25 years.
Linda had a remarkable love for her family and showed incredible love for others. She always planned and loved the annual Harrisville Days gatherings. She also enjoyed gambling, fishing, gardening, quilting, making crafts and tap dancing. She touched the lives of so many people in so many ways and was loved by all. She will be truly missed.
Survived by her sweetheart LeeRoy, her children William "Will" Ray (Mary) Ford; Ronald Davidson; Trina Lynn Ford; John LeeRoy "Bud" Jr. (Tracy) Ford; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings Taleitha Setterberg, Pam Lewis, Cindy McCune, and Steve Pratt.
Preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Brenda Pierce and brother Kevin Pratt.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Gray's office staff and 'The Grinch', Ogden Utah Hematology Oncology staff, Dr. Robert Mohr and his staff, Huntsman Care Institute staff, and Lindee with CNS Hospice for all their loving care of Linda. Thanks also to Laurie and Myers Mortuary for their care.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden. In lieu of flowers spend time with someone you love, have a cup of coffee, dance to your favorite tune, spend some time outdoors with family, and squeeze your babies tight.
Love you more mom!
Condolences may be sent to the family at: