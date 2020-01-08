June 30, 1948 ~ December 26, 2019
Linda Kae Miller 71, passed away on December 26, 2019, due to a long battle of health issues.
She was born June 30, 1948, to Antonia C. and James H. Davis in Ogden, Utah. Linda graduated from Ogden High School in 1966. In 1969 she married Lynn Workman; he died in 1970 due to a plane crash.
Linda married Robert (Bobby) W. Miller on September 14, 1984, in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later sealed according to the ordinance of God for time and eternity in the Logan Temple, March 28, 2014.
Linda struggled with M.S. and Brittle Bone disease for many years. Bobby and Zeb, her sole caregivers dedicated all their time and love to her. She loved celebrating life with family and friends, camping, fishing, and crossword puzzles. Her favorite saying and motto of life was "Treat others as you wish to be treated".
Linda is survived by her husband and love of her life; Robert (Bobby) Miller, her best boy and protector; Zeb, sister; Annette (Davis) Christen, little brother; James (Wendy) Davis, big brother; Robert (Bob) Child, sister-in-law; Shirley Hamblin, Nancy (Bruce) Moon, Julie Caffall, Mary Jane (Steve) Brown, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, therapists, and medical staff who helped in Linda's care.
The family extends an invitation to celebrate Linda's life on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: