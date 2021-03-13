Linda Kay Baty
1950 - 2021
Linda Kay Baty passed away March 9, 2021. She was born June 20, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Emma Mary Nelson and John Martin Johnson. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1968 and attended Weber State College to study nursing. Linda married Burt W. Baty on June 24, 1971 in Ogden.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held multiple callings, her favorite was being Primary President. She was proud to receive her endowments at the same time as her oldest son Brandon.
Linda loved children. She spent her time volunteering with the schools, involved in the PTA, and as a substitute teacher.
Linda showed her love by serving others. Her famous twinkies, candies and goodies will be missed by many. You never left the house with an empty stomach.
She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, ever present in her children and grandchildren's lives. Linda had a special love for her grandchildren, perhaps spoiling them a little too much. Linda led by example, with a kind and loving heart.
Survived by her husband Burt; four sons Brandon (Gaylene), John (Tiffany), Joseph (Joy) and Ty; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also, her sisters Sharon (Sid) Palmer, Miriam (Dale) Wallace and Ralene (Bruce) McBride. She was preceded in death by her sister Carol Porter and her parents.
In honor of our mom, show your love through service.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held Tuesday March 16th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be at Calls Fort Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com