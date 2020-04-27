1951 ~ 2020
Linda Kay Hess Hudson, 69, of Farmington, Utah, passed away on April 22, 2020, from pancreatic cancer, she fought with everything she had until the end. She was born on April 6, 1951, in Ogden, Utah to James Dale Hess and Lois Mae Holbrook, the second daughter of five. Mom grew up in Farmington, Utah and graduated from Davis High School. She married Steven Alma Higgs on April 12, 1969, their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. From this union, came Lisa Kay Higgs Burker and Sean Dale Higgs, who later passed away at the age of eight. They divorced after 20 years but remained good friends. She married Robert L. Hudson, Sr. in September 1989, until his passing in May 2012.
Because of Roberts's employment, mom lived in Saudi Arabia from 1990 to Feb 2000, which she loved, most of the time, she had many interesting and great stories to share. Mom worked mostly in retail, retiring from home depot in 2011, but mom's favorite thing was her three grandkids, Sara Kay Rigby, Krystal Taylor and Cole Thomas Williams and three great- grandchildren, Liam, Emrys and Stevie. She was a loving wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and cousin.
Linda is survived by her daughter Lisa, sisters; Janet (Don) Carr, Shirley (Keith) Mayo, Nancy (Danny) Gotschall, Donna (Jon) Blonquist and three grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and one uncle and one aunt.
Many thanks to Dr. Robert Zink, Dr. Jason Stinnett, Avalon Care Center and especially to Symbii Hospice. I would like to express my gratitude to Autumn and Jessica with Symbii for being so kind, sweet and gentle with my mom.
She was preceded in death by her son Sean, parents, nephew, and both husbands.
Due to the current circumstances in our world, we will only be doing a graveside service on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 12:00 PM at the Kaysville Cemetery.
