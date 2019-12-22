Linda Kay Mickelson

Our "Boo"^
On December 29, 1957, our beloved Linda Kay was born in Ogden, Utah and her life on earth was entrusted to her parents, John A. and Geraldine Shreeve Mickelson. Then on December 19, 2019 Linda left her earthly family and returned to her Heavenly home having fulfilled her earthly mission with purity and honor.
Throughout Linda's life, she became the teacher of unconditional love and compassion for anyone who was in need.
She knew no stranger. Her endurance through many serious medical problems was unsurpassed. All who helped her, in her needs, were met with loving patience and a "thank you".
Her arm around you saying, "It's OK, don't cry" will always be in our hearts, even though we are crying now, it's OK.
We have always been grateful for her to be in our family. We love her so very much and we are thrilled to be an Eternal family. She will be sorely missed from our presence.
Linda loved singing "I Am A Child of God" with her father in more than two hundred Sacrament meetings presented by the South Davis Special Needs Mutual throughout Davis County, and at funerals of her friends, and the Mutuals yearly musical production. She now has been reunited with her "Daddy" who died in 1992.
Linda graduated from Monte Vista School in 1976. While at Monte Vista, she participated in the Utah Special Olympics. She won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in Gymnastics, Bowling, Running, and Broad Jumping.
She has been with the Pioneer Adult Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, Utah since 1976. As a family, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who have loved and helped Linda to achieve in the workshop environment. She loved her "bus" ride and going to work every day.
Music, drawing, going out on Friday nights, 4 wheeling and being with family on all occasions were some of her favorite things to do. Linda is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with membership in the Farmington Orchard Ward. She loved doing baptisms for the dead at the Bountiful Temple and was most proud of earning and wearing her Young Women's Medallion.
Since Linda was four years old, when she was asked how old she was, her answer was "89". We looked up what "89"^means, it means pure love. She was right...She was "89"^her whole life. Linda is survived by her "Mama" and her four best friends, her sisters and spouses.
They are Laurie and David Luck, Lisa Mickelson, Leslie, and Bill Allen 11 and Lucy and Nathan Davis. She has nine nieces and nephews and twelve Grand-nieces and nephews whom she absolutely adored. Her brother, John 11, died in 1983.
There will be no formal funeral services. A private family graveside service will be held at Farmington City Cemetery.