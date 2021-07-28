Linda Kay Slick McDonald
Linda Kay Slick McDonald passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born on January 6, 1946, to James and Rhea Slick. Linda married Carroll Blaine McDonald on May 29, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Linda was an amazing seamstress who could sew anything. She sewed many dance costumes over the years for her daughter and the dance team. She also made her daughter, daughters-in-law, and many granddaughters wedding dresses. The granddaughters and great-granddaughters were fortunate to have her sew their blessing dresses. Linda loved knitting and traveling to almost all 50 states. Her family was very important to her; she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything in life. She also loved her family dogs over the years. The family would like to thank Fairfield Village and Encompass Hospice, especially Allison, Angie, and Danny, for their love and care of our mom.
She is survived by her children: Ron (Jenny) McDonald, Michael McDonald (Tracy McDonald), and Cindy McDonald. Her brothers: Dennis (Linda) Slick, and Bob (Laura) Slick, grandchildren: Breeanne (Cody), Morgan (Nate), Ryan (Sadie), Cody, Taylor (McKaylee), Kyra, Tana (Daniel), Alexander (Mellissa), Thomas, Laine (Garrett), Tait (Kendall), great-grandchildren: Caydence, Mason, Ellie, Hailey, Linkon, Lila, Hazel, Harlyn, Lainey, Adelyne, Oliva, Makai, and Rowan to be born in December.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents James and Rhea Slick, her sweetheart Carroll Blaine McDonald, daughter Candy Lynn, brother Bill Slick, sister Colleen Thistle, niece Shelley Webb, many aunts, uncles, and her best friend, Ellen Urie.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the West Point 6th Ward, 3290 West 800 North in West Point, Utah. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 9 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.