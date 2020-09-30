Linda Kaye Garcia
On Saturday, September 26, 2020 Linda Kaye Garcia, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at age 66 after a brief illness.
She was born July 11, 1954 to Edward and Thelma of Roy, Utah. She spent the last 20 years in Denver, Co, recently retiring to move back to Utah to be home with her family.
Kaye was very active in the LDS church where she took great pride and love in serving those around her, especially her little ones in primary. She loved to travel with family and friends to see the world. She especially loved crafting her custom greeting cards for every holiday, never missing the chance to personally serenade you with "Happy Birthday" on your special day. She was extremely devoted to her family, friends, and a true matriarch in all aspects of her life. She always saw the blessings and good in everything, always opening her heart to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Karen Child, Corrie Martinez, and her grandchildren Ian Clark and Angel Gill.
She will be forever remembered by her parents, Thelma Reeve and Edward (Carol) Brewer, her loving children Cara (Rick), Alex (Jenn), Amber and Ryan (Anna). Also, her brothers and sisters, Cathy, Allen (Chris), Kevin (Autumn), Heather, Rochelle (Kyle) along with countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to their local Ronald McDonald House.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Linda's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com