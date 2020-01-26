June 10, 1947 ~ January 23, 2020
SUNSET - Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Linda L. Darby Riel, 72, passed away in the early morning of January 23, 2020. She has been reunited with her sweetheart, David H. Riel.
She was born June 10, 1947, in Park City, Utah, to Earl Clarence Darby, Sr (aka Darby) and Harriet D. Buck Darby. She was the eldest of six children and the only daughter.
She worked as a Communications and Information Systems Functional Area Chief, Air Reserve Technician, in the 419th Communications Squadron at Hill Air Force Base. She was also a civilian in the same career field, which she retired on her 60th birthday with 32 years of military service as a Senior Master Sergeant and 37 years of civil service.
She married Rudy E. Atencio on November 12, 1964. With this marriage, they had three wonderful daughters, Carrie, Dina, and Donnelly. Their marriage ended in 1974 but they remained friends and participated in many family gatherings with their children and grandchildren.
She later met her sweetheart, David Riel, on June 30, 1980. They married on February 14, 1988 in Reno, Nevada. When she married David, she was blessed with another daughter, Michele. They were together 30 years before he passed in 2010.
Mom had three favorite girls. She told each one of us, separately, that we were her favorites and not to tell the others, but of course, we had to. It became our family joke because we were all her favorite. She also had four amazing sons-in-law, four very cool grandsons, one sweet granddaughter, one loving great-grandson, one beautiful new great-granddaughter, and three wonderful granddaughters-in-law, which she adored them all.
She loved to travel, shop and loved the finer things in life. She also had an awesome shoe collection with too many to count. She was always very generous with her family and friends and was known to pick up the tab even when she was not there. She took her daughters and grandsons on a separate trip of their choice from California to New York.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Carrie (Jeff) Evans, Plain City; Dina (Steve) Adams, Syracuse; Donnelly (Joe) Tams, Clinton; and Michele (Trevor) Steinthal, Australia; five grand children, Jace, Colton, Mason, Canyon, and Swift; two great-grandchildren, Cash and Everlee; five brothers, Earl, David, Joe, Michael, and Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents, Darby and Harriet and a son-in-law, Tim Balactar.
Mom -I have always looked up to you and admired your strength in raising us. We couldn't have been easy. You were my rock. I will always love and miss you. Love your favorite daughter, Carrie.
Mom -Thank you for always being there for us and all the fun times we had. You have always been my go-to-person and inspiration and I will miss you more than you ever know. Love you forever! Love your favorite daughter, Dina.
Mom - I have always been proud of you and was inspired to be strong like you. I guess that is why we butted heads. In the end, I will always love you and miss you dearly! Love your favorite daughter & baby girl, Donnelly.
Linda -Thank you for the fun times, which I will never forget and for loving my dad with all your heart. He was a lucky man to have had you by his side.
You will be missed and forever loved. Michele
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, UT. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
