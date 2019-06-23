Linda Lea Brown 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Linda Lea Brown, 67, passed away June 13, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden man accused of attempted murder, rape after allegedly attacking woman MondayRemains found in March in Ogden foothills identified as man who went missing in 2018Police identify Roy man killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper's LoopHooper man pleads not guilty to obstruction of justice charges connected to 2018 murder casePoaching Problem: Mid-major college basketball teams fight 'slimy' recruiting from bigger schoolsLogan restaurant owner pleads guilty to federal charge of forging checks, avoiding paying backpayJared Paul FarrWeber County's growth forcing farmers to make tough decisions about selling landGwyn Ann Davidson Larsen SchmidtBlack Lives Matter Utah to protest police confrontation, shooting of Jamal Bell +26 Multimedia PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter protest for Jamal Bell Jun 21, 2019 0 Community members and the Black Lives Matter group protest for Jamal Bell on Friday, June 21, 2019, outside Weber County Attorney's Office over his confrontation with police in March. Latest News Ogden Raptors drop Saturday affair with Orem, 7-4 Quinceañearas flock to LDS temple in Oakland for photos PHOTOS: Opening day of the 2019 Farmers Market Ogden Triple homicide investigation continues 2 years later Roosters owners asking health department to allow dogs on outdoor restaurant patios PHOTOS: Volunteers clean homes belonging to people with mental illnesses Weber County advocacy group for the mentally ill gets clean-up help from volunteers Entrepreneurial South Ogden mom starts urban farm, grows a new career path