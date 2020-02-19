Linda Lee Olson passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 22, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Charles R. and Florence Hazel Roberts Kailing.
She married Donald Orson Olson on August 15, 1970 in Ogden, Utah.
She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State University for several years.
Linda was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church. She helped start the Prayer Shawl Ministry, helping to donate over 900 shawls to people in need. Linda was also very active in scouting serving in many positions. One of her accomplishments during her time in scouting was completing wood badge training. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and volunteering.
Linda is survived by her husband Donald; her sons, Randy and Bryan; grandchildren, Hunter and Noah and sister Sandy (Sam) Stivison.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brent Kailing.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 880 28th Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: