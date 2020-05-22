1951 ~ 2020
Linda Lois Shumway, 69, of Clearfield Utah, returned to Heavenly Father on May 12, 2020 after complications from surgery. She was born February 18, 1951 in Provo, Utah. She was the oldest of three children born to Elvin Giles and Lois Jane Shumway.
After high school Linda bravely went off on her own to work at the Grand Canyon where she met her future husband. Linda married Ward L. Bettridge on April 25, 1970 in the Manti Temple. They had two children together: Geoffrey Craig and Justin Tyler. Linda was later divorced from Ward, but they remained on friendly terms throughout her life.
Linda worked many jobs to provide for her little family while also attending Brigham Young University. After many years of hard work and sacrifice she graduated April 21, 1994 with a major in Public Relations and minor in Secondary Education. She went on to teach at Northridge High, Clearfield Job Corps, and Morgan High.
Her greatest joy was always found with her children. That joy was multiplied when she became Grandma Beep Beep. She would do anything for her family and loved to love them. She would show her love by sewing costumes, baking birthday cakes, going for a ride in her "Beep Beep", camping trips, babysitting for date nights, or playing at the park. She would drop everything for them.
One of Linda's hobbies was sewing. She made everything from summer outfits, Halloween costumes, PJ's and rag quilts. She even reupholstered her VW! She also loved doing yard work, and she knew exactly how she wanted it. Many hours were spent in her yard making it perfect. She loved to travel and knew how to get dirty with the best of 'em on camping trips.
Linda is survived by two sons, Geoffrey of Rogers, Arkansas, and Justin (Monica) of Syracuse, Utah. And four grandchildren Tyler, Blake, Kaden and Sydney Bettridge. Also surviving is one brother Dann Shumway, two nephews Corbin and Cole Shumway, and one niece Lisa Shumway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Lois Shumway and brother Charles Shumway.
Linda continued to bless lives of others after her death through organ donation. Her body also briefly helped University of Utah medical students to advance in their studies.
After much prayer and consideration, her family decided on cremation, and that no funeral services would be held. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
A Virtual Memorial will be available to visit on May 22, 2020 at lindashumwaymemorial.blogspot.com