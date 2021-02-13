Linda Lu Peterson
December 7, 1948 ~ February 12, 2021
Linda Lu Peterson, 72, passed away on February 12, 2021. Through all of her many trials, she always had a positive attitude and lived a life full of joy.
She was born December 7, 1948 in Logan, Utah to Russell and Leota Peterson. She had an older sister, Eileen, and a younger brother, Clare. When she was young, the family moved to Ogden where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Weber State University.
Linda's family was very important to her. She cared for her parents as they aged and played an integral part in raising all of her nieces and nephews. She loved to take them on adventures and did her best to keep them out of trouble with their parents.
Linda had many special friends throughout her life. Her dearest friends, the Joe and LaDawn Stott family, became a second family to her and loved her as one of their own.
Linda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in Wisconsin and in many other callings. Some of her favorites included: counselor at Camp Lamonda, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Relief Society President.
In her younger years, Linda was very active. She hiked Ben Lomond many times and traveled throughout the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. She loved to play all kinds of sports and especially loved to watch her nieces and nephews compete. Linda worked as a senior companion and loved to help others with their needs.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Leota Peterson, and her sister, Eileen Barnes.
She is survived by her brother, Clare (Sharon) Peterson; seven nieces and nephews: Jeff, Kari, Mike, Lisa, Jessica, Katie and Michele; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and her dog, Petee. Her positive attitude, joyful smile, wonderful laugh and hilarious stories will be so missed by all of us.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary (836 36th St, Ogden). A Viewing will be held that morning at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Linda will be interred at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch 1718 Combe Road.
Due to Covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required to attend all services.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.