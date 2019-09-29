July 1, 1951 ~ September 25, 2019
Linda Macfarlane Harris, 68, passed away on September 25, 2019, from renal failure. She was born on July 1, 1951, to Clark and Betty Macfarlane (both deceased) into a family of boys, Doug, Steve (deceased), Jeff, Roger, Paul, and Corey.
She married Randy Harris on January 10, 1970, and they added some girls, Stephanie, Courtney, and Lisa.
If you knew Linda, you knew joyfulness. She loved to laugh and was the queen of corny jokes and bad puns. She was in and out of consciousness the last few days of life, but perked up one night and watched Monty Python and the Holy Grail in its entirety.
Linda was the best wife, mom, grandma, and friend anyone could ask for. She was also a fighter. We were lucky to have her as long as we did.
Friends may visit with family at a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
