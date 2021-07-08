Linda Marie Baker "Windy"
October 20, 1946 - March 27, 2021
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Linda Marie Baker age 74 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021 in her Layton Utah home. Linda was born October 20, 1946 to parents George & Barbara Leetham in Ogden Utah. She attended Ogden High School and married Steven Noel Baker on March 12th 1964.
Linda worked for the Layton school district as a school crossing guard and cook.
She is survived by her children Kimberly and Judd, Brother David, Sister Marina and grandchildren Lyric and Riley. Linda was passionate about helping others.
She enjoyed gardening, golfing and a good yard sale.
Memorial service will be held at the Davis convention center July 10th from 3pm to 5pm.