Linda Powell
1946 - 2021
Linda Kay Powell 75 passed away July 15, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. She was born January 11, 1946 to Claude Joseph Davis and Dorothy Ann Devore in Ogden, Utah
Linda graduated class of 1964 from Weber High School and earned a Bachelors Degree from Weber State University. She retired from Hill Air Force Base after 30 plus years of civil service.
Her family and friends were her life, especially her 3 granddaughters: Baileyann, Autumn Pixie and Indigo Skye.
Linda is survived by her children; Eric Powell and Kathy Ann (David) Culjak; her 3 granddaughters; her sisters Judy Stevens, Lynette (Calvin) Stephens, Gwen Hayes, and Claudia (Doug) Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers-in-law: Harry Stevens and Chet Hayes.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who have cared for Linda over the past few years.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at West Warren Cemetery, 6700 West 700 North, Warren, Utah.
Linda's graveside service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Linda's obituary on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.