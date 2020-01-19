Linda R. Morrow

1942 ~ 2020
"Moose"
Our devoted mother, sister, grandmother and faithful friend left us suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Linda was a Nebraska farm girl, and the oldest of four children, born to Esther and Floyd Trusty. Upon graduating from Wallace High School, Linda went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and later to serve as a Red Cross Donut Dollie in the Vietnam War.
In Vietnam, at Cam Ranh Bay, she met the love of her life; the dashing fighter pilot, Arden Morrow. As an Air Force wife for over 28 years, Linda was a constant companion to Ardie; unselfish and lovingly supportive throughout his military career.
Together, Linda and Ardie served our country, enjoyed where life took them and raised a family along the way. Ardie's years of distinguished service in the Armed Forces brought them many adventures in traveling, with assignments in Germany, Alabama, New Mexico, The Philippines, North Carolina, Florida, and Nevada.
A final assignment at Hill Air Force Base brought the couple to the Wasatch Front, and with it, a love for skiing at Snowbasin, camping, and fishing in the Uinta Mountains, backyard gardening, and consistent rounds of golf.
Linda was affectionately known as "Moose"^by her close friends that she kept for a lifetime. Linda hosted parties with ease and her kitchen was the gathering place for many a happy hour with gin and tonics in hand.
She was an avid Utah Jazz basketball fan and a statistician of all things related to the NBA. Watching Linda watch a Jazz game was often more entertaining than watching the game itself, as she was the loudest cheerleader in the room.
Linda's truest passion was as a devoted mother and dedicated grandmother to her five grandchildren. Grandma Moose rarely missed an opportunity to attend school activities or recitals and was always in the bleachers at the constant string of weekend sporting events.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, brother Russ Trusty, and husband Arden Morrow. She is survived by her two children, Scott Morrow (Rebecca) and Jill Conner (Brian); siblings Diane Bonesteel and Jim Trusty; and five grandchildren - Sam, Ian, Amelia, Priscilla, and Ryker.
In lieu of a memorial service, it was Linda's wish that those who might miss her "just go have a drink."^Cheers to Moose. We were blessed to have had her, and many will miss her.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary
