Linda Roberta Wilson

June 22, 1959 — April 5, 2021
Our sweet Lin passed away peacefully in Dade City, Florida with her husband Rick by her side holding her hand.
Lin was born in Manchester NH to Robert and Cecilia Beaudoin. She graduated from Goffstown NH High School and was Summa Cum Laude from Notre Dame College in Manchester NH with two degrees in education. She married Richard (Rick) Wilson on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Together they have a blended family of 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Lin and Rick spent years together in each other's home states of NH and UT and love both. Lin was a second grade teacher at New Boston Central School in New Boston, NH.
Lin is survived by her husband Richard (Rick) Wilson, children Hillarie Byam, Frank (Tucker) Wilson, Jennifer Portz, Natalie Meah, Mark Wilson, Chris Wilson, father Robert Beaudoin, sister Maureen Beaudoin, brother Kenneth Beaudoin, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
There will be three celebrations of life to be announced by the family at a later date. One in Ridge Manor FL, one in Manchester NH and one in Ogden UT.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you to plant a tree in Lin's honor in your favorite place. A special thanks to her lifelong friend considered like a sister, Kim Groele for her dedicated love and help through the years.