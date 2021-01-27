Linda Snow Cheney
Linda Rae Snow Cheney, dearest wife, mother, sister and grandma passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021. Linda was born to Kenneth B. and Divina Snow on March 27, 1951 in Provo, UT. She was the oldest of 8 children, and spent her youth in Clearfield, UT.
Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed pursuing her creative talents like dancing, drawing, painting, sewing and cooking. She was a great listener and was a dependable compass to her family-always there to help guide her children and stepchildren whenever they needed. She had a kind, humble heart, and was grateful for the people and things she had. We will all miss her kind eyes and sweet laugh. Linda was a life-long learner and even went back to school at age 57 to earn her Associates Degree at the DATC. Linda was a fighter and when life presented her with challenges she kept pushing through and came out stronger.
Linda met Michael Cheney in 2011, when their daughters introduced them, and it was visible to everyone around them that he made her very happy. They were married on December 19, 2012 and enjoyed 8 delightful years together. Linda was a light to many and a strong foundation to her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Cheney, her 4 children, Larry Wood, Jenny Wood, Kristan Wood and Monica Otterstrom, her stepchildren Erik Cheney (Laurie), Eva Dalton, Mikie (Kat) and Crystal Hahn (Mike), 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as her siblings Kenneth Snow Jr. (Leslie), James Snow (Virginia), Ranee Peterson (Randy), Wesley Snow (Mary), Teresa Hatch (Bryan), Caryl Eriksson (Erik) and Carrie Wadman (Nate). She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 grandson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Roy Myers Mortuary at 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the mortuary prior to the service.
Linda's service will be livestreamed and the link will be available on the bottom of the obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067