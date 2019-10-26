Linda Vanden Bosch Hartmann

April 27, 1947 ~ October 21, 2019
Our beloved mother and friend passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 21, 2019. She battled ALS valiantly and with no complaints. She kept a positive attitude throughout her whole illness.
Linda was born on April 27, 1947, to Lou Henry and Ella Dean Vanden Bosch in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest of eight children. Five have preceded her in death. She graduated from Ogden High School and Seminary in 1967.
Linda married the love of her life, Michael Darwin Hartmann, on January 20, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children, Brett (Barbara), Jennifer (Shawn Archibald), and LeAnn (Jake Cazier), which they loved and supported throughout their lives.
On November 22, 2001, our dad passed away. It is sweet to know they are now reunited. That brings peace to our family.
Linda provided daycare for more than 25 years in our home. She loved and nurtured the lives of hundreds of children that considered her their second mom.
Our mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held several leadership callings, including Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society President. She thrived on service to others, including friend shipping her sisters she visited monthly.
Each of her nine grandchildren knew that she loved them unconditionally. They were extremely important to her.
Linda exhibited Christlike love to others through service, her whole life. She prayed daily to have experiences to help others. She was a true example of Christlike charity to all those she came in contact with.
Our mom will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She was a light to everyone who knew her.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center. The address is 5877 Skyline Drive in South Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association.
Online guest book at: