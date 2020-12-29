Linda Ward Strong
1940 ~ 2020
On December 25, 2020, Christmas Day, Linda Ward Strong passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born September 8, 1940 in Sublet, Idaho to Dale and Myrtle Ward. She married Melvin (Mel) Strong in London, England in the London Temple after Mel had finished his mission. They spent 58 years together.
There was no single statement to sum up her life, but she loved life, loved her family and loved being a teacher for 35 years. She taught every grade but she especially loved teaching third grade. She graduated from Davis High School and went on to graduate in music from Utah State University.
Linda fought a good battle with honor and nobility and is finally reunited with family and friends. She held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, mainly in music and church road shows; she also loved working in the Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson. She is survived by her husband Mel, her two sons, Jason, Aaron (Carole), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
