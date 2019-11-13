September 6, 1939 ~ November 10, 2019
Linda Wayment Christensen, a beautiful lady passed away at 80 on Sunday, November 10, 2019, due to a short illness. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Willard B. and Thelma Hodson Wayment. She grew up in Plain City and after graduating from Weber High School, attended Weber State College.
Linda worked as a bank teller and retired from Bank of Utah.
She loved dancing, especially with her dance group. She enjoyed her time with the Plain City lunch ladies, watching the Hallmark Channel and the Utah Jazz. Most of all she loved shopping and going to lunch with her daughter, Tammy. If you ever met Linda you left with a smile in your heart.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Shauntory) Watson; grandson, Keaton Fraga; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The true loves of her life are her daughter Tammy and grandson Keaton. Our precious mother and grandmother is now dancing with the angels.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
