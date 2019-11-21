June 20, 2008 ~ November 16, 2019
Our sweet Lindsy Bird left this world, unexpectedly, on November 16, 2019 at the tender age of 11. Lindsy Anne Westergard was born in Ogden, Utah on June 20, 2008 to her loving parents, Gary and Becki (Hadley) Westergard.
Lindsy has been our miracle and blessing from the very beginning, strong and fighting as she arrived with ACTA2 genetic mutation and needed heart surgery right away.
From the moment she was born she was always giving love to others. She always had a smile and a hug for everyone and was a ray of sunshine in any room.
Lindsy loved her farm, taking care of her goats and cats, and taking her lamb to the fair. She was a great artist and loved sewing, cooking, and gymnastics. She had a love of reading and would spend hours in her read-a-thons in her room.
Lindsy always wanted to serve and help others. She would go out to do chores with her Dad every night, sometimes she liked to sneak out and do her Dad's chores, excited that she could surprise him and show him how much she loved and cared for him.
Lindsy was always willing to help or do something nice for someone else, especially her family. Lindsy loved her brothers and sister. Justin and Lindsy raised lambs in 4H together. Every summer they fed and walked their lambs and showed them at the Fair. This last year they learned about the hypnotist and both attended it together every day.
They loved their fair family that they interacted with. Lindsy looked up to her big brother, and loved being his younger sister. She loved to dance to his music that he loves to play.
Carson and Lindsy shared a love for playing together. They would set up a zoo of stuffed animals in the front room and play for hours. She loved that he enjoyed being with her and playing with her. Hadlee and Lindsy loved doing all the girly things, like doing their hair and nails together. They loved dancing, gymnastics, and watching any Disney movie.
She was attending 6th grade at Plain City Elementary, and was in the school choir, and 4H Clover Club. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her rowdy primary class with such great friends and also participating with her activity days group.
Lindsy, like her mother, loved any excuse to get together surrounded by family and friends to enjoy a good meal or games, usually both. She was always ready for a great party. Family meant everything to Lindsy. She loved all of the time and experiences she shared with her cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
With the pain of her passing, we know that we have reason to hope, reason to survive through the hurt, and to lift others in the way that Lindsy always did. Love and kindness above all else. #LOVE LIKE LINDSY to grant others the wings to fly, we believe she is still doing the same.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for being surrounded in safety, comfort, love, and peace. We have felt so much love from the communities near and far, friends and family, and many others who have reached out in love and service. We know we will be together again as a family.
Lindsy is preceded in death by her Aunt Katie who was there to welcome her home.
Surviving are her parents Gary and Becki Westergard; her brothers Justin and Carson, and sister Hadlee; grandparents; Stephen and Anne Hadley, Gerlynn and Vurlia Westergard, Grandma Great Alda Lee Hall, along with a large and loving extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Words cannot express how much she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
All services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Center Building at 2335 N 4350 W Plain City.
Viewings will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Plain City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers there is a family account at America First Credit Union under Lindsy Westergard, or donations to Primary Children's Medical Center for the amazing care she received there throughout her life. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary
Condolences may be sent to the family at: