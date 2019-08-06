Lisa Louise Eddards

1963 ~ 2019
Lisa Louse Eddards, 56, passed away on August 2, 2019, surrounded by those who cared and loved her. She was born January 16, 1963, to Fay "Bud" Eddards and Leola Fae Hill Eddards at Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Layton and surrounding areas all her life. She graduated from Monte Vista High School May 18, 1981.
Lisa was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She demonstrated a strong testimony of the gospel. She participated in many auxiliaries of the church where she made many life-long friends. She was a member of the Fairfield Ward and attended Special Needs Mutual. She loved performing in the annual productions produced by the Special Needs Mutual (now known as SNAP). Lisa always expressed love and appreciation for the many Special Needs leaders she had over her adult life span.
Lisa participated in Utah Special Olympics for many years. She achieved in long jump, cycling, running, swimming, bowling, bocce, and other competitions. She earned several medals, over 100, and cherished every medal she had. Lisa owned her own bike and would ride her bike throughout Davis County. She was very proud of her achievements and was happy to tell everyone who would listen. Lisa had an uncanny ability to remember dates and numbers. She remembered birth dates and phone numbers for multiple people and would call them often daily or regularly until a bike accident that resulted in a 2nd brain injury robbed her of this ability. Lisa also loved making loom hats and giving them away. She took great pride in learning new crafts such as making craft books and latch hook rugs. Lisa also knew sign language and enjoyed speaking in sign language with those who also knew it. She also liked to tease those who didn't. Lisa had a fun sense of humor.
Lisa worked at various fast food establishments throughout her working career including Little Caesars, Peter Piper Pizza, Einstein's, Wendy's, Ligoris, Taco Bell, and Denny's. She served lunch at Lincoln Elementary in 2009. She volunteered at Lincoln Elementary with raising and removing the flag for a few years. She also volunteered at Hill Air Force Base Museum.
Lisa is survived by her sister Joyce (Everett Maxwell) of Great Falls, Montana; Vince Eddards (Joy) of Layton Utah; and sisters-in-law Judy Eddards (Leslie), and Kenneth (Deceased) (Mary) Eddards. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Leslie, Amy, Eby, Dee Vaughn, Kenneth, and Lila.
Lisa was friendly, outgoing, and made friends easily. She is loved by many in the community, her ward, those who served her, and her family.
Special thanks to Sherl Bowers for all the care, love, and support provided to Lisa these last 20 years. Special thanks is also given to all the individuals who served and cared for Lisa through her lifespan and to Community Nursing Services and North Eastern Services for the individualized and compassionate care these last several months.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: