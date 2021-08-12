Lisa Marie Sully
1985 - 2021
Lisa Marie Sully passed away August 8, 2021. She was born April 15, 1985 in Ogden Utah to John L. Sully and JoAnne L. Standage Sully. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lisa graduated from Ben Lomond High School Class of 2003, attended Weber State University and sang in the LDS Institute Choir. She worked at the Social Security office in Ogden.
She loved all animals especially horses and her dogs. She loved meeting celebrities and attending music concerts. She was fun to be around and loved spending time with family. But the most important thing to her was her baby girl, Presley.
Lisa is survived by her parents; daughter Presley Duhame (7), sister Bobbiejo Miller (Mike) and brother David M. Clark (fiance Cari Adams).
Funeral services will be held at 1pm. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden with a viewing prior from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Interment Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
