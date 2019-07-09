Lisa Poll Carter

March 28, 1963 ~ July 6, 2019
Our beloved "Lady and Grandma Lady" passed away on July 6, 2019. Lisa was born to Duane and Judy Poll on March 28, 1963, in Ogden, Utah.
She graduated from Clearfield High School where she met her husband, Mark Carter. They were married November 5, 1981, in South Weber, Utah. After attending Utah State University, the couple returned to South Weber, Utah to raise their children and be close to family.
Lisa raised five children and seven grandchildren and was always surrounded by her family and friends. Family was the most important thing in Lisa's life and she would never pass up the opportunity to go on an adventure or vacation with the people she loved. Family vacations to Mexico and weekend getaways to Jackson Hole were the trips she loved the most.
Lisa loved to barrel race and was a fierce competitor on her horse "Skinner". She was the WPRA Wilderness Circuit rookie of the year in 1988 and was the 1989 WPRA Wilderness Circuit Barrel Racing Champion. She won many saddles, buckles, and horse trailers throughout her professional career. She passed her love of horses and barrel racing onto her daughters.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark and five children and their spouses; Josh (Stacey) Carter, Alexx (Allen) Keetch, Karson (Brian) Hall, Jayde (Sever) Talbot, and Madison (Tyler) Thornock; seven grandchildren; Sadie, Ryder, and Axel Carter, Sylvie, Karter, and Will Keetch, and Hayden Hall. She is also survived by her mother Judy and brothers; Chris, Jason, and Jared Poll.
She was preceded in death by her father Duane, her brother Darren, and her aunt Donna Poll.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Weber 1st Ward Chapel, 1401 E. South Weber Drive, South Weber. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Uintah Township Cemetery.
