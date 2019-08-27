June 14, 1954 ~ August 24, 2019
Our loving mother, sister, daughter and friend, Lisa Kay Sine, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Lisa was born on June 14, 1954, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to George (Dorothy) Sine and Charlene (Jim) Tagg.
Lisa is the youngest of three kids, Michael (Donna) Sine and Mona Sine.
Lisa loved her kids, Tiffinie Day, Sharnell Grogan, Anthony (Niki) Sine D'Amato, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
Lisa had a love for anything nature from going camping to just being outdoors. She loved hummingbirds and plants and cared deeply for her fur babies, Maggie and Mia.
Lisa would often call her kids just to shoot the shit. She loved being with family and loved to have company, whether it was to play card games or just talk.
Lisa worked for the IRS for 32 years before her retirement. She was the best and highly regarded instructor in accounts management.
Lisa is loved and will be missed by so many.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father George and mother Charlene (Jim) and Sister Mona.
Friends and family are invited to services on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Premier Funeral Services 5335 South 1950 West Roy, UT. Following the services a wake will be held at Tiffinie Day's home at 2852 West 4200 South Roy, UT.