Llewellyn "Lew" Morby Wright
August 10, 1934 ~ March 31, 2021
Together Again
Llewellyn Morby Wright passed away in his sleep on the morning of Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born August 10, 1934 to Llewellyn J and Thelma June Morby Wright in Devil's Slide, Utah. His family moved to Morgan, Utah when he was ten years old.
He grew up playing sports including baseball, football, and basketball, and fishing and hunting with his dad and brother. He was given the Standard Examiner watch for the Most Outstanding Athlete at Morgan High School during his senior year.
He met his future bride Carol in high school, he was the Student Body President, she was the Student Body Vice President. They became engaged on their graduation night. He graduated from Morgan High and went on to Weber State College, graduating after taking auto body and painting classes. He played basketball and baseball for the college, his baseball team photo hung in the Training Table Restaurant in Ogden near the college for many years.
Lew married his high school sweetheart Carol Jean Combe on March 25, 1953 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They were together 63 years and made their home in Wilson, Utah. They had five children together.
Lew enjoyed yard work, square dancing with Grandma, fishing, camping, watching ball games, and was the official dish washer for all of Grandma's cooking adventures. He kept a beautiful garden and raised beef for many years. He was an avid hunter and skilled marksman, often telling his kids and grandkids "they don't call me Deadeye for nothin." He could often be found helping neighbors and worked many local agricultural jobs with farmers that lived nearby. Lew enjoyed spending time with good friends Al Kap, Gerald Bischoff, and Pete DeFries. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids playing Hearts, camping, and boating at Echo Reservoir. He especially enjoyed summer family get-togethers on the back lawn playing boys vs. girls dodgeball, always being the one to drag hoses for boundaries.
Lew worked many different jobs including painting for Williamsons and auto body work for Holley's Service. He eventually got a job on Hill Air Force Base as an airplane painter and retired from the Procurement Office after 33 years on base. Lew served in many different callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a ward mission leader, scout master, sports director and high councilman. He and Carol also served a mission in Nigeria.
Lew was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, brother Alan Wright, in-laws Byron and Arlene Combe, sister-in-law Jean Rogers, brother-in-law John Gary Combe, brother-in-law Claron Porter and daughter-in-law Julie Wright (Greg's wife).
He is survived by his children Paul Wright, Rockville, MD; Greg Wright, West Point; Karen (Brent) Bassett, Roy; Cathy (Ray) Harrison, Douglasville, GA; and Diane (Troy) Bell, Roy. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Reed) Findlay, sisters-in-law Gail Combe, Colleen Porter and Hazien Sullivan, and brother-in-law Scott Rogers, many nieces and nephews, and 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Lew's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Lotus Park and Shaylee at Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and the loving care they provided to him during the last few months of his life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, April 2nd from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Social distancing protocols will be observed, masks are required.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, next to his external companion Carol.
