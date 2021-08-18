LLOYD FARRELL RAWLINGS - NEW PLYMOUTH
Lloyd Farrell Rawlings, 80, of New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, August 13, 2021. Farrell was born February 19, 1941, in Orem, Utah, to Wesley and Bernice Rawlings. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Orem High School. In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Jolley. He attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a degree in Agronomy in 1964.
During high school and college he worked at a commercial beaver farm which he later purchased. At this time he also purchased a farm in Vineyard, Utah. During this time he worked as the farm manager of the Utah State Farm located in American Fork, Utah. Following his love of farming, he moved his family to New Plymouth, Idaho in 1980. Over the years he taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work and a love of agriculture. In 1986 he went to work for Woodgrain Millwork. During his career there he worked at the Nampa and Fruitland Facilities and ended his career as the Fruitland Millwork General Manager. During his time as general manager he took great pride in knowing everyone's name on the floor. Everywhere he worked he respected others and made lifelong friends.
Farrell had many interests and hobbies. He loved keeping a beautiful yard. Hours were spent working in his garden. Dad loved fishing and camping. At Christmas he was noted for his perfectly wrapped presents. During retirement he became quite an accomplished canner. He enjoyed watching his grandkids at their sporting events. Farrell and Linda enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Hawaii. Dad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings including bishop, high-counselor and temple worker.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 62 years. His children Mark (Janet), Robyn (Rick) Purdum, Tim (Rebecca), and Holly (Keith) Raab. His brothers Larry and Reed Rawlings, and his sister Marilyn Gurney. He has 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Farrell was preceded in death by his daughter Brooke, his brother Monte, and his parents.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 7pm-9pm, Friday, August 20th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, New Plymouth, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, August 21st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, New Plymouth. Viewing prior to funeral services from 1pm-1:45pm. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Farrell's family at www.shafferjensen.com.