March 15, 1929 — May 12, 2021
Our beloved husband and father, Lloyd Wayne Neilson, the man who took a trip around the world and has seen all seven wonders of it, has embarked on his greatest journey of all. He went to Heaven on May 12, 2021 at age 92, surrounded by those who loved him most.
Dad was born on March 15, 1929 to James Lloyd and Lucy Laverna Davies Neilson in Ogden, Utah. He attended Ogden High School, Stevens-Henager College and Lumbleau Real Estate School in Santa Anna, California, but he gained his greatest education from life itself.
Leaving home at age 16, he lived and worked in the lodge at Sun Valley Ski Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho. He lived there during Sun Valley's hay-day, and met many rich and famous people such as, Claudette Colbert and Virginia Hill. He even played checkers with the Shah of Iran! Dad was an avid skier and skied with International Olympians including Stein Eriksen. He went fishing with Ernest Hemingway, who inspired him to "go see the world." It was while in Sun Valley that he was called to serve in the US Army during the Korean War, where he served with honors.
Travel was one of dad's greatest loves. His thirst for adventure led him to Monrovia, Liberia and Sierra Leone in Africa to search for gold, but instead, he found "dirty broken glass." He lived in Africa from 1960 to 1962, which was followed by his trip around the world. In addition to travel, dad loved horses, and owned several beautiful Quarter Horses, and even a Thoroughbred out of Seabiscuit himself! He rodeoed as a young man as well.
Retiring Civil Service from the Federal Government in 1980, he was also a Real Estate Entrepreneur, developing, building, and selling Real Estate, and other business ventures.
He married the love of his life, Elinor M. T. Grundmann on November 27, 1968. They were married for 52 years.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Elinor Neilson and only child, Tina Neilson (Drew Blanchard) of North Ogden. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and twin brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to thank Atlas Hospice for their wonderful loving care of dad.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com