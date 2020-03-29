April 12, 2005 ~ March 20, 2020
On March 20, 2020, our beloved Logan Kade Johnson peacefully became an angel at the young age of 14.
Although young in age, Logan lived a life many would dream of. Logan was a fighter and never let his Type 1 diabetes defeat him. Being a lover of the outdoors, Logan enjoyed hunting, dirt bike riding, snowboarding and playing sports.
He was a member of the Clinton City Seahawks Football Team, where he met some of his dearest friends. He was a freshman at Morgan High School.
Logan was a hugger, to say the least. If you asked anyone about Logan the first thing they would say, his smile lit up any room he walked in. His hugs he gave freely no one had to ask for one.
Logan had the biggest heart and always wanted to help others in need. Although his passing brings us sorrow, we are at peace knowing his organs saved up to six lives as well as donating his pancreas to assist in finding a cure for juvenile diabetes. We would like to thank two very special nurses at Primary's Children's ICU, Kris, and Sterling for your love and support during our difficult time.
Logan is survived by his dad, Jed (Cindy) Johnson; mom, Nikki (Mark) Nunez; brothers, Joel, Dallin, and Jordan; grandparents, Ron and Beth Johnson, Jamie and Rusty Nunez as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and step-siblings.
Logan was preceded in death by his uncle, Bryan Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
