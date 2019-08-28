April 25, 1927 ~ August 26, 2019
Loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Lois Jean Sewell Call (92) passed away in her home in Washington, Utah on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Ogden, Utah April 25, 1927, Lois shared nearly 60 years with the love of her life, Ralph Kent Call. Lois is survived by her children Nancy Johnson (Kris), Mary Jane Van Orden, Julieanne Hansen (Robert), and Timothy Kent Call (Raquel), 22 grandchildren, 59 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Lois is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Ralph, her son, Daniel Ralph Call, and her grandson, Jake R. Van Orden, her parents, and one sister, Donna Mae Dawson. She is survived by three brothers and two sisters. She loved and was loved by many.
Lois dedicated her life to her Heavenly Father, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her family. Lois and Ralph served in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mission, the Washington, D.C. Temple as well as holding many other callings, to serve and care for others throughout her life.
Interment will take place on August 27, 2019, in Lewiston, Utah at 1:00 p.m. To honor Lois' request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Missionary Fund at: www.LDSPhilianthropies.org.