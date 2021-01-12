Lois D Nicol
Our loving mother, grandmother and friend, Lois Diane Nicol, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Ogden, Utah a daughter of John W Shupe and Muriel Young. She graduated from High School.
She has a son, John E Wright (Kristen), daughter, Robyn Reed, son, Jimmy Nicol.
Lois worked in the Aerospace industry and retired from Northrop Grumman.
Surviving are 2 brothers Royal Shupe (Carolyn), David Shupe, her kids John, Robyn, and Jimmy and grandkids and great grandkids,
Lois is preceded in death by mother, father, 2 brothers, Ronnie Shupe and Alan Shupe, children Jamie Jones and Monie Delacruz.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com