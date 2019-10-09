Lois Daines McGavin Wood

December 6, 1935 ~ October 8, 2019
Lois was born in Nibley, Utah on December 6, 1935. She graduated from Davis High School in 1954. She married Richard McGavin in 1957 and they had two children, Rene and Mike. They divorced in 1969.
Lois worked at HAFB and retired in 1990.
In December 1997 she married her best friend, Woody, and they were blessed with 22 years of a wonderful marriage.
Survived by Woody; children Rene McGavin and Mike McGavin; stepchildren Jeff (Linda) Wood, Brett Wood, Annette McLaughlin and Denise Wood Farrar; nine grandkids and 17 great- grandkids.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah with a viewing held prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.
A special thank you to Dr. Carl Gray and the entire Encompass Hospice team.
